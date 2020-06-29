Malawi: Chakwera Names Malawi Cabinet in Dribs and Drabs - Silungwe Is Attorney General - Chimwendo for Homeland, Msiska Is Justice Minister

29 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday started releasing names of Cabinet minister in dribs and drabs in which he has appointed private practice lawyer Dr Chikosa Silungwe as the new Attorney General replacing Kalekeni Kaphale.

According to a statement from Office of President and Cabinet, Chakwera has made his vice president, Saulos Chilima, minister responsible for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms.

Chakwera, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, has picked lawyer Silungwe who represented Chilima in the historic elections case as the government's chief legal advisor.

Silungwe is a graduate of the University of Malawi and Warwick Universities.

He holds a PHD and a Masters Degree in Law.

Felix Mlusu is the mew Finance Minister while firebrand Dowa East member of Parliament (MP) Richard Chimwendo Banda (Malawi Congress Party) Richard Chimwendo Banda is the new Minister of Homeland Security.

President Chakwera has also appointed Zangazanga Chikhosi as Chief Secretary to the government to be deputised by Dr. Janet Banda.

