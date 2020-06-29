Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 870

29 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
Monitor Team

The Ministry of Health has registered 11 new Covid-19 infections as the number of confirmed cases on Monday rose to 870.

All the confirmed cases are Ugandans according to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general Health Services.

"Four of the confirmed cases are truck drivers while seven are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases from Tororo and Koboko," Dr Mwebesa said.

However, 34 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for the virus were handed over to their respective countries of origin.

Dr Mwebesa said Uganda had registered a total of 808 Covid-19 recoveries, 190 active cases on admission and no Covid-19 related death since March 21 when the first case was confirmed.

According to Dr Mwebesa, there is a higher number of active cases on admission Vis-à-vis confirmed cases largely due to the fact that there are a number of non-nationals, mostly truck drivers and refugees who receiving treatment for Covid-19."The foreigners were admitted into care as we prepare for their repatriation and once settled in the health facility, they chose to complete their treatment in Uganda as opposed to repatriation to their respective countries," Dr Mwebesa said.

Among the non-nationals are Rwandan, Sudanese, South Sudanese, Congolese, Kenyans, Tanzanians and Burundian refugees.

The health facilities treating foreigners include Mulago Specialized National Hospital, Arua, Lira, Gulu, Mbale, Masaka, Mbarara, and Kabale Regional Referral Hospitals.

"It's important to note that the Ministry of Health only reports Ugandan nationals who are confirmed cases. However, active cases on admission and total Covid-19 recoveries that are reported also included foreigners," he added.

