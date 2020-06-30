Nigeria Records 566 New Cases of COVID-19

29 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 25,133 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 166 new cases; Oyo, 66; Delta, 53; Ebonyi, 43; Plateau, 34; Ondo, 32; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 26; Ogun, 25; Edo, 24; Imo, 15; Bayelsa, 13; Benue, 12; Gombe, Kano and Kaduna, 11 each; Osun eight; Nasarawa seven; Borno, five; while Katsina and Anambra recorded two each.

It said: "Nigeria has recorded 25,133 cases of COVID-19. 9,402 persons have been discharged, while 573 have died from the virus."

