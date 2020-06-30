Nigeria: Osimhen Voted As Best African Player in French League

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as the winner of the 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe prize.

This feat makes Osimhen the best African player in Ligue 1 for the year under review.

Named after late Cameroonian midfielder Marc-Vivien Foe, this yearly award is organised by Radio France International and France 24 to celebrate African players plying their trade in the French League.

Osimhen saw off competition from his compatriot and Nantes Player of the Year Moses Simon and eight other African stars to win this prestigious award.

Algerian Islam Slimani (Monaco) and Morrocan Yunis Abdelhamid (Stade de Reims) came second and third respectively.

Saint-Etienne's Denis Bouanga, Montpellier's Andy Delort, Rennes' trio of Mbaye Niang, Hamari Traore and Edouard Mendy were also in the race for the top accolade.

The 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe prize is the second individual pize for Osimhen, who was also voted Lille player of the season a few weeks back.

The 21-year old scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions during the campaign.

Though contracted to Lille till 2024, Osimhen has been the subject of transfer speculations in the past months with one of the multiple reports claiming the Nigerian striker has actually agreed to a deal with Italian club Napoli.

Osimhen has since rubbished the claim though he promised to update his fans if indeed he finally makes a switch away from Lille.

In the past include Ivory Coast forward Gervinho who won the Marc Vivien-Foe back-to-back in 2010 and 2011. Vincent Enyeama picked up the prize in 2014, while Sofiane Boufal was the winner in 2016.

Karl Toko Ekambi, Andre Ayew and Arsenal's Pierre Merrick Aubameyang are also among the former winners.

Nicolas Pepe won the 2019 edition before his switch to England after his fine contributions for Lille last season.