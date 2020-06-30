Malawi: 'Nyekhwe!' - DPP Councillor 'Ntopwa 1' Arrested

29 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi Police in Limbe township have arrested Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Cadet Isaac Jomo Osman popularly known as 'Ntopwa One'.

Limbe Police Station spokesperson Patrick Mussa confirmed that Osman is indeed in their custody but did not give reasons behind the arrest.

"As Police we are still gathering facts" said Mussa.

Osman who is also DPP Ward Councillor for Nthandizi in Blantyre is reported to have been behind a number of notorious attacks carried out by DPP Cadets.

Apart from politics, Osman also owns and run elite league football team Ntopwa FC.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.