Malawi: 'Nyekhwe!' - DPP Councillor 'Ntopwa 1' Arrested

Malawi Police in Limbe township have arrested Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Cadet Isaac Jomo Osman popularly known as 'Ntopwa One'.

Limbe Police Station spokesperson Patrick Mussa confirmed that Osman is indeed in their custody but did not give reasons behind the arrest.

"As Police we are still gathering facts" said Mussa.

Osman who is also DPP Ward Councillor for Nthandizi in Blantyre is reported to have been behind a number of notorious attacks carried out by DPP Cadets.

Apart from politics, Osman also owns and run elite league football team Ntopwa FC.