Malawi: Prophet Bushiri Salutes Chakwera, Chilima's Victory - Pledges Continued Support for Food Security in Malawi

29 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chomi Khumalo

Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has congratulated His Excellency President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and vice-president Dr Saulos Chilima for their resounding victory in the June 23 fresh presidential polls.

In a statement released Monday evening, Prophet Bushiri underlined that, with a 58.8 percent of the national vote, it means Malawians have shown their trust and hope in the Chakwera and Chilima presidency.

"I am extremely happy with this new government because it represents the will of the people--and as we all know, the will of the people is the voice of God.

"I am praying for them and I will always keep them in prayer asking God to give them the wisdom and protection in their exercise of the noble duty of leading Malawians towards peace, joy and prosperity," he said.

The ECG leader--who is renowned for humanitarian works in the country--has further revealed that he will scale up humanitarian works in the country, especially in food security, as part of his contribution to supporting the new government.

He has since appealed to all Malawians to bury political differences and unite, as a nation, in support of the new government.

