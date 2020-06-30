Malawi: Chakwera Dismantaling Lomwelisation in Malawi Govt With Inclusive Appointments

29 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

The erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was widely criticised of being nepotistic in whatever it does and Lomwe tribe was the Alpha and Omega of the nation, which it prepared for victimisation of Lhomwe people who were dominating in each and every position as new President Lazarus Chakwera is ringing in changes while forming the new administration.

Most people who are losing their political appointments are from Lhomwe tribe including Lloyd Muhara who has been replaced as Chief Secretary to Government by Zangazanga Chikhosi.

Another Lhomwe out of top position is Peter Mukhito, Chief of Staff and State Residences who has been replaced by Prince Kapondamgaga while Lhomwe.

There has been a general perception in the country that since 2014 when Mutharika was elected as President, a number of appointments to public office were unfortunately been tainted with nepotism and regionalism.

Activists were appealing to DPP that appointments to the civil service and diplomatic postings should be transparent, devoid of political patronage, nepotism and regionalism.

University of Malawi political science professor Blessings Chinsinga said Mutharika lost it because he did not stamp his authority interms of forging out a strategic direction for this country.

"He allowed to so many people to be doing what ever they wanted without him stamping the ultimate authority in terms of determining where he wanted to take Malawi to.

"As a result, he ended up focusing on a tribal building project which meant that instead of building a nation, he was building a tribe. As you know there was a great deal of tribalism, nepotism, corruption, public services were collapsing and that really made Malawians tired and that's why today he's been voted out," observed Chinsinga.

But announcing his partial cabinet on Monday, Chakwera said he will be more inclusive when making ministerial and other appointments to public office.

It also demonstrated in the way he made his first appointments of Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms - Dr Saulos Chilima- the current Vice President.

Minister of Finance - Felix Mlusu Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs - Modecai Msisha

Attorney General - Chikosa Silungwe Minister of Homeland Security - Richard Chimwendo Banda.

Deputy Chief Secretary to Government - Janet Banda.

