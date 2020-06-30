Tanzania: Groups of Youths, Women, Disabled Get Over 480m/ - Interest-Free Loan

SUMBAWANGA Municipal Council in Rukwa Region has issued a 488,340,500/- interest-free loan to groups of youth, women and people living with disabilities (PLWDs) in 2019/20.

The loan is in line with directives issued by the Ministry of State in the President's Office (Regional Administrations and Local Government) countrywide to loan the youth, women and PLWDs 10 per cent of domestic revenue collected by each council.

Sumbawanga District Commissioner (DC), Dr Halfany Haule, has commended Sumbawanga Municipal Director Jacob Mtalitinya for a well-done job and encouraging him to continue allocating funds each fiscal year for lending the youth, women and PLWDs entrepreneur groups.

"Make sure all loan beneficiaries repay it so that other people can borrow it," added the DC.

Earlier, Mr Mtalitinya briefed the DC that the municipal council had established strategies to ensure residents' economic initiatives were realised by 100 per cent.

He further said during the fourth quarter of 2019/20, a municipal loan committee had evaluated 14 entrepreneur groups and one Saccos called New Bodaboda Savings and Credit Society and all of them had met requisite requirements.

As a result, Mr Mtalitinya explained under the period previewed the 14 groups and one Saccos were loaned 110,1662,500/-

Among them was New Bodaboda Saccos which received 35 motorbikes valued at 78,662,500/- and a comprehensive insurance.

For his part, Acting Rukwa Regional Traffic Officer Maiko Mwakasungura urged motorcyclists to adhere to traffic regulations while providing transport services in Sumbawanga Town failure of which they would face legal action.