Tanzania: Groups of Youths, Women, Disabled Get Over 480m/ - Interest-Free Loan

30 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

SUMBAWANGA Municipal Council in Rukwa Region has issued a 488,340,500/- interest-free loan to groups of youth, women and people living with disabilities (PLWDs) in 2019/20.

The loan is in line with directives issued by the Ministry of State in the President's Office (Regional Administrations and Local Government) countrywide to loan the youth, women and PLWDs 10 per cent of domestic revenue collected by each council.

Sumbawanga District Commissioner (DC), Dr Halfany Haule, has commended Sumbawanga Municipal Director Jacob Mtalitinya for a well-done job and encouraging him to continue allocating funds each fiscal year for lending the youth, women and PLWDs entrepreneur groups.

"Make sure all loan beneficiaries repay it so that other people can borrow it," added the DC.

Earlier, Mr Mtalitinya briefed the DC that the municipal council had established strategies to ensure residents' economic initiatives were realised by 100 per cent.

He further said during the fourth quarter of 2019/20, a municipal loan committee had evaluated 14 entrepreneur groups and one Saccos called New Bodaboda Savings and Credit Society and all of them had met requisite requirements.

As a result, Mr Mtalitinya explained under the period previewed the 14 groups and one Saccos were loaned 110,1662,500/-

Among them was New Bodaboda Saccos which received 35 motorbikes valued at 78,662,500/- and a comprehensive insurance.

For his part, Acting Rukwa Regional Traffic Officer Maiko Mwakasungura urged motorcyclists to adhere to traffic regulations while providing transport services in Sumbawanga Town failure of which they would face legal action.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.