Tanzania: Tpsf Urges Youths to Utilise Investment Opportunities

EXECUTIVE Director of Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Godfrey Simbeye has called on the youth in Songwe Region to utilise business opportunities existing in the region to boost socioeconomic development.

Speaking at a youth symposium in Songwe to expose the youth to business and investment opportunities in the region, Mr Simbeye said it was high time the youth came forward and utilise the opportunities to transform their living standards.

"This symposium 'Kijana na Ndoto yako' is geared towards linking the youth in Songwe Region to opportunities found in various sectors of the economy such as agriculture, tourism, health, mining and transportation," he explained.

He praised Songwe Regional Commissioner (RC) (rtd) Brig-Gen Nicodemus Mwangela and his team for working closely with TPSF in addressing challenges facing the youth and expose them to various business and investment opportunities.

Mr Simbeye acknowledged the support of partners like Trademark East Africa (TMEA) for supporting public-private dialogues (PPDs), saying the Songwe youth symposium was a testimony towards that goal.

"TPSF is pleased to see public and private sectors work together in addressing challenges of young people. I am optimistic that the symposium will give fresh impetus to them," he said.

He said the government in partnership with the private sector would come up with a policy whose priority would be youth involvement in socioeconomic development in the country.

"My appeal to you all is that, please, organise yourself and form groups so that you can access capital. There are a lot of opportunities for you to grow and prosper," the TPSF boss noted.

Earlier, the Songwe RC challenged the youth in his region to be proactive, innovative and use their time to work for the region's economic growth.

"This symposium is purely an innovation of the youth themselves. The public and private sectors have the role play to ensure they succeed in their lives," the RC said, urging the youth to continue working hard.

Charles Mkemesa, one of the youth who participated in the symposium described it as an eye opener for the youth as it had enlightened them on business and investment opportunities in the region.