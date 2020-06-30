Tanzania: Tpsf Urges Youths to Utilise Investment Opportunities

30 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

EXECUTIVE Director of Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Godfrey Simbeye has called on the youth in Songwe Region to utilise business opportunities existing in the region to boost socioeconomic development.

Speaking at a youth symposium in Songwe to expose the youth to business and investment opportunities in the region, Mr Simbeye said it was high time the youth came forward and utilise the opportunities to transform their living standards.

"This symposium 'Kijana na Ndoto yako' is geared towards linking the youth in Songwe Region to opportunities found in various sectors of the economy such as agriculture, tourism, health, mining and transportation," he explained.

He praised Songwe Regional Commissioner (RC) (rtd) Brig-Gen Nicodemus Mwangela and his team for working closely with TPSF in addressing challenges facing the youth and expose them to various business and investment opportunities.

Mr Simbeye acknowledged the support of partners like Trademark East Africa (TMEA) for supporting public-private dialogues (PPDs), saying the Songwe youth symposium was a testimony towards that goal.

"TPSF is pleased to see public and private sectors work together in addressing challenges of young people. I am optimistic that the symposium will give fresh impetus to them," he said.

He said the government in partnership with the private sector would come up with a policy whose priority would be youth involvement in socioeconomic development in the country.

"My appeal to you all is that, please, organise yourself and form groups so that you can access capital. There are a lot of opportunities for you to grow and prosper," the TPSF boss noted.

Earlier, the Songwe RC challenged the youth in his region to be proactive, innovative and use their time to work for the region's economic growth.

"This symposium is purely an innovation of the youth themselves. The public and private sectors have the role play to ensure they succeed in their lives," the RC said, urging the youth to continue working hard.

Charles Mkemesa, one of the youth who participated in the symposium described it as an eye opener for the youth as it had enlightened them on business and investment opportunities in the region.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.