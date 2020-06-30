Tanzania: Tanesco Directed to Electrify Village in Seven Days

30 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

MINISTER for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Tanesco in Mwanza Region to finish connecting electricity to Isamilo Village in Idetemiya Ward, Misungwi District.

Speaking during his tour of Misungwi District, Dr Kalemani told the power utility to finish the project on time.

He further asked Tanesco to ensure it opened an office in Idetemiya Ward for listing the names of villagers who needed power and also address power challenges facing the villagers.

Dr Kalemani told Misungwi residents not to pay for utility poles. Dr Kalemani said by July 1, this year, all villages would be electrified. He directed Tanesco to prioritise all customers who had settled their power connection costs.

Misungwi District Administrative Secretary (DAS) Petro Sabatto told the minister that he would ensure all directives were adhered to.

