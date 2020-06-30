Ethiopia: Oromo Singer, Songwriter Haacaaluu Shot Dead

Artist Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, the prominent Oromo singer, songwriter, is shot dead today in Ethiopia's capital Addis Abeba around Galan Condominium site. He was admitted to Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital but died of his injuries shortly after. R.I.P!



A senior security official from #AddisAbeba police Commission who spoke to AS said security forces have received a phone call alert about an hour & half ago and investigating the incident. "Further info will be available soon," he said.



Addis Abeba Police Commission Commissioner Getu Argaw told EBC Haacaaluu, 36, was shot dead in Akaki Kality Sub City Wereda 4, Galan Condominium site. Investigations are launched & "some suspects" are under police custody. The Commissioner has appealed for calm.



PM Abiy expressed condolences to all who are grieving the loss of the "incredible & shining young artist Haacaaluu Hundeessaa."& said they were expecting reports of the investigations. "We are at a time when, by understanding the depth of the incident, we pay attention to events happening in our country. Let's express our grievances while taking care of ourselves and preventing additional crimes," PM Abiy said.

(via Twitter)