Nigeria: Club Owners Association Is an Illegal Body - Baribote

A former Chairman, Nigeria Premier League, Chief Victor Rumson Baribote has said the famed 'Club Owners Association' is an illegal body and alien to Nigeria's football laws.

The Club Owners association is the umbrella body of the 20 clubs participating in the Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL)

"The Club Owners Association is an illegal body. Article 33 of the NFF statute is very clear," Baribote said on Sunday night.

Speaking further on the NFF statute, the former second vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF lampooned the processes used to elect members into the board.

"The chairman of the Premier League shall be the second vice president of the NFF. The NFF Congress will conduct an election for ten (10) persons of the fifteen (15) Board members namely, NFF President, the First Vice president, and eight (8) Ordinary members.

"Then five positions are the NPFL, Chairman of Chairmen, NNL, NLO and Women League. These are independent bodies who have to conduct their own election.

"It is the same thing that is applicable to the league board. The club chairmen will elect one person among them to represent them on the board. So Club Owners is not known to football laws." the proprietor of Nembe City FC insisted.

Reacting to Baribote's submission, the Executive Secretary of the Club Owners, Alloy Chukwuemeka berated the former NPFL chairman for his 'careless and insensitive' statement saying they are duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

"Club Owners Association is comprised of distinguished and eminent personalities who are owners, chairmen, managers and administrators of their various clubs in their capacities as heads of their respective clubs.

"Our association is a legal entity known to Nigeria law as it is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and recognized by the LMC and the NFF," he said.

Not done, Baribote responded that he is aware that the body is registered with the CAC but as long as it is not found in the statues of the NFF, it remains an illegal association.

He said "I know when it was registered and those who registered the club owners. Authentic club owners like Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, MKO Abiola and Chief Gabros facilitated the registration.

"It is common knowledge that any association registered with the CAC is legal but in this case the Club Owners Association is not known to our football laws.

"Can they direct me to where the association is found in the NFF statues which is the guiding book for our football?" he asked rhetorically.