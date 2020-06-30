South Sudan's Kiir Appoints Governors for Eight States

30 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By David Mayen

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on Monday night appointed governors for eight states, after a long deadlock.

He, however, did not appoint governors for two states - Jonglei and Upper Nile - and did not state why.

Weeks ago, South Sudan Opposition Alliance - a party to the peace accord - rejected Jonglei State, saying their initial demand was Upper Nile, a state Dr. Riek Machar's group says belongs to them due to their prominence in the area.

In a Presidential decree read on State-Run TV SSBC on Monday, President Kiir reappointed Luiz Labong as the governor of Eastern Equatoria State. Mr Labong has served as a governor since his appointment in 2010.

Mr Kiir also appointed Emmanuel Adhil the governor of Central Equatoria State. Mr Adhil previously served as the governor of the now defunct Yei River State.

Mr Joseph Monytuil was appointed governor of Unity State. He was previously the governor of former Northern Liech State.

Other appointees were Makur Kulang (Lakes State), Bona Panek for Warrap State, and Tong Aken Ngor for Northern Bhar-el-Ghazel.

Sarah Cleto Rial, the only female governor, was assigned to Ghar-el-Ghazel, while Alfred Futio (the SPLM-IO sector commander) was appointed the governor for Western Equatoria State.

President Kiir further appointed Kuol Diem Kuol the Chief administrator for the disputed Abyei Area, Joshua Konyi as the head of Pibor Administrative Area and William Chol for Reweng Administrative Area.

According to the 2018 peace deal, the government will fully be established when parliament is constituted.

