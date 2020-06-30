Somalia Opposition Demand Resignation of Niec Chair Over Poll Delay

The Forum for National Parties (FNP) led by former presidents Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud asked NIEC chairperson Halima Ismail to resign after she told the lawmakers the earliest the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections could be held on August 2021 Sunday.

On a press conference, FNP accused election commission National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC) of failing to hold timely election.

"They could not get ready for the election for four years how is it possible for them to get ready in months," said the former head of the state Hassan Sheikh Mohamud during a press conference.

"The president promised he will not seek for another term on his campaign it was recorded and anybody can go and take a look at that clip," added the opposition party leader.

The head of the election national board, Halima Ismail Ibrahim said that the earliest election could be held in the country is on March 2021 during her address to the lower house of parliament.

Meanwhile, Wadajir party leader Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame said he will not accept president Farmajo and the election body to postpone elections when their mandate is almost over.

"We will not accept people to increase their term when their mandate is over," said Abdirahman Abdishakur.

Somalia's last universal vote was held in 1969, shortly before the coup that brought military leader Siad Barre to power.

The three previous presidential elections in 2009, 2012 and 2017 were decided in a system where lawmakers were voted in by about 14,000 clan delegates. The lawmakers then in turn elected a president.