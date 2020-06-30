Malawi - Win for Democracy

30 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Editorial

The people of Malawi have spoken. They have given former opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera the mandate to lead them for the next four years.

Dr Chakwera's swearing-in on Sunday was the culmination of a dramatic reversal of fortune for his predecessor, Peter Mutharika, whose victory in May last year was overturned by the Constitutional Court over fraud allegations.

This was the second African country to have presidential poll results overturned in court after Kenya in 2017. But Malawians have scored a first; in the Kenyan scenario, the incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta, went on to reclaim his seat after the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led Opposition coalition Nasa boycotted the repeat polls on the ground that the electoral commission lacked capacity to deliver clean elections.

DEMOCRACY

What has happened in Malawi is a statement that democracy and the rule of law are possible in Africa. For decades, the region's populations have resigned to fate, allowing oppressive leaders to rig elections or change the constitution to perpetuate their stay in power.

The judiciary and legislature are subdued and forced to do the bidding of the political elite. The same leaders preside corruption that condemns their people to misery.

While congratulating Dr Chakwera, we remain cautiously optimistic that he will keep his promise of restoring the citizens' faith in government.

Many have made similar promises only to morph into monsters. The challenges Malawi, one of Africa's poorest countries, faces are innumerable, worsened by the coronavirus.

As for his predecessor, it is time he let go. The country can ill-afford another round of electoral bickering. In any case, his first rise to power itself was contested as he essentially inherited the top seat left vacant by his brother Mbingu Mutharika's death.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.