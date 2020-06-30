Nigeria: BBNaija 2020 - Organisers Announce Season 5 Premiere Date

29 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of Big Brother Nigeria, have announced that the fifth season of the show will premiere on July 19, 2020.

The organisers revealed this in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

This announcement follows the conclusion of the online auditions in May which recorded over 30,000 entries from BBNaija hopefuls across Nigeria.

They noted, "Given the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, MultiChoice Nigeria has assured viewers that global best practices, precautions, and preventive measures will be followed throughout the show".

BBNaija season 5 will be broadcast live and 24/7 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29, with the live eviction shows and weekly highlights aired on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, spoke on the return of BBNaija.

He said, "Big Brother Naija has been widely regarded as one of Africa's biggest entertainment exports, being the biggest showcase of Nigeria's diversity outside of core Nollywood.

"This fifth season promises to be more adventurous, exciting and entertaining, and will undoubtedly be the biggest thing on African television in 2020."

As the new edition draws near, fans and viewers can get ready for the excitement and entertainment this season will bring as they enjoy weeks of unending drama, intrigue, romance, Friday night games, the famous Saturday night parties and an overall battle of wits as the housemates vie for the ultimate prize.

Meanwhile, the organisers have said that this season's prize money promises to be bigger, including other surprises for viewers and fans of the show.

The statement read, "DStv customers who would like to opt-out of viewing the show can do so by sending "BBNOUT [space] smart card number" to 30333. While GOtv customers can do the same by sending "BBNOUT [space] IUC Number" to 30333.

"Additionally, customers can activate the parental control option on their DStv and GOtv decoders for viewers younger than 18 years".

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show has produced some of the country's biggest TV personalities and pop culture influencers since its maiden edition in 2006.

Some of these personalities include Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke and more recently, Mercy Eke, Mike Edwards, Miracle Ikechukwu, Tobi Bakre, Cynthia "Cee-C" Nwadiora Bamike "BamBam" Olawunmi, Tunde "Teddy A" Adenibuyan, Efe Ejeba, Bisola Aiyeola, and Tokunbo "Tboss" Idowu.

