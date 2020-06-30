Uganda: Rick Ross Super Excited By Uganda Visit

29 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

American rapper Rick Ross is super excited over his impending tour of Uganda, and would consider returning to Kenya for a tour at the Coast.

The 44-year-old who held a sold-out show in Nairobi two years ago is awaiting an all-clear on the air-travel front before confirming his Kampala itinerary, the event's promoter DJ Guchy explained.

"Rick Ross is super excited to be coming back to Africa. After his totally sold-out concert that happened in Kenya two years ago, he promised Ugandans that he's coming. East Africa should get ready for a concert of a lifetime," Guchy said.

"He is a philanthropist, so he's more than willing to come back to the motherland and throw a mega concert in appreciation to front-line health workers who are working tirelessly to flatten the (coronavirus) curve," Guchy explained further.

The show, dubbed 'Uganda Benefit Concert', will have Ugandan artistes performing in curtain-raising roles.

The trip has been organised by a number of dignitaries, including a top politician, a well-known tycoon who owns a TV station in Uganda and a businessman who owns a 5-Star hotel in Uganda,

Rick Ross has also urged aspiring musicians to embrace hard work and discipline to stand a chance of curving success.

"It's simple. Study the industry, learn the music business before getting into music, learn how to network, build a team that believes in you, a team that can propel you to the next level," he said.

