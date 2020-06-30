Uganda: Rick Ross Super Excited By Uganda Visit

American rapper Rick Ross is super excited over his impending tour of Uganda, and would consider returning to Kenya for a tour at the Coast.

The 44-year-old who held a sold-out show in Nairobi two years ago is awaiting an all-clear on the air-travel front before confirming his Kampala itinerary, the event's promoter DJ Guchy explained.

"Rick Ross is super excited to be coming back to Africa. After his totally sold-out concert that happened in Kenya two years ago, he promised Ugandans that he's coming. East Africa should get ready for a concert of a lifetime," Guchy said.

"He is a philanthropist, so he's more than willing to come back to the motherland and throw a mega concert in appreciation to front-line health workers who are working tirelessly to flatten the (coronavirus) curve," Guchy explained further.

The show, dubbed 'Uganda Benefit Concert', will have Ugandan artistes performing in curtain-raising roles.

The trip has been organised by a number of dignitaries, including a top politician, a well-known tycoon who owns a TV station in Uganda and a businessman who owns a 5-Star hotel in Uganda,

Rick Ross has also urged aspiring musicians to embrace hard work and discipline to stand a chance of curving success.

"It's simple. Study the industry, learn the music business before getting into music, learn how to network, build a team that believes in you, a team that can propel you to the next level," he said.