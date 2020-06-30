Kenya: ANC Offices in Kakamega Set On Fire, Documents Destroyed

Amani National Congress (ANC) party's offices in Kakamega County were set on fire by unknown people on Sunday night.

The attackers smashed a window of the building that houses the offices at Amalemba estate, poured a flammable substance inside, lit the fire and then fled.

ANC's Kakamega Chairman Julius Arunga said documents were destroyed before the fire was put out and that it did not spread to other parts of the building.

"Those involved fled after neighbours raised the alarm. We have reported the matter to police for investigations," said Mr Arunga.

The party had not hired a guard for the office but Mr Murunga said adequate security measures will be put in place to protect the property.

Western Region Police Commander Peris Kimani said investigations were underway.

"We have obtained samples of the chemical which was used to ignite the fire," she said.

RECENT EVENTS

The incident comes in the wake of the party's move to expel Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

The decision was taken at a specially convened meeting of the National Governing Council (NGC) at the Amani House Secretariat.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala asked police for a thorough probe into the incident and linked it to the 2022 General Election and party leader Musalia Mudavadi's ambitions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What has happened is a clear testimony that there are people trying to undermine our party leader and derail his presidential bid. They should know we are firmly behind Mudavadi and that no amount of intimidation will change our stand," said Mr Khamala.

On Saturday, Senator Malala asked Mr Mudavadi not to punish him for supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga's handshake.

"I'm like his son so when he feels I have made mistakes, he should not come out with vengeance to destroy my political career. I will not be intimidated by the decision to expel me from the party since my destiny is to liberate my people from the shackles of poverty," he said.

Supporters of Mr Malala in Kakamega County have urged Mr Mudavadi to reconsider the decision to expel the senator, who is accused of disrespecting him.