Kenya: Kirinyaga Elders Call for Political Truce Between Waiguru and MCAs

29 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

A group of elders from Kirinyaga County have called for an end to the political hostility between Governor Anne Waiguru and ward representatives.

The elders want the county leaders to focus on development.

Led by Kirinyaga Jubilee Chairman Mureithi Kang'ara and former councillor Jeremiah Gateri, the elders lamented that the political battle between Ms Waiguru and the MCAs have adversely affected the region.

"The war has led to slow implementation of development projects meant to benefit the residents and the leaders should reconcile," Mr Kang'ara said.

OFFER TO ARBITRATE

Speaking in Sagana town on Sunday evening, the elders offered to arbitrate to end the protracted battle which they noted has disrupted development activities in the region.

"We are ready to meet the governor and the MCAs and reconcile them. They can't continue fighting when the residents who urgently need better roads, clean drinking water and medicine are suffering," added Mr Kang'ara.

The elders pleaded with MCAs to concede defeat following the Senate decision which cleared the governor of any wrongdoing so that peace can prevail in Kirinyaga.

GIVE UP FIGHT

"The MCAs should not move to court to challenge the decision by the Senate. They should give up the fight for the betterment of the residents," Mr Gateri pleaded.

Already, the ward reps have maintained that the fight between them and the governor is far from over.

They vowed to move to the High Court to challenge the decision by the Senate which saved Ms Waiguru from being kicked out office.

The MCAs said they were not satisfied with the ruling of the Senate and swore to seek legal address.

Through their lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, the ward reps said they gave overwhelming evidence to prove that Ms Waiguru, abused her office and undermined the authority of Kirinyaga County Assembly but the Senate ignored it.

