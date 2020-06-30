Kenya: Ledama Charged With Ethnic Contempt

29 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Richard Munguti

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina on Monday denied ethnic contempt charges after Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku dismissed his application to terminate the case against him.

He was then released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

She said the charge sheet drafted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) discloses an offence.

Ms Mutuku ordered the Senator not to comment about the case on social media or any other forum during its pendency in court.

In her ruling Ms Mutuku said the accused has failed to fault the case as presented by the prosecution.

She said that he will be supplied with evidence by the DPP to support the allegations against him, adding that he will have an opportunity to challenge the same through cross-examination.

The magistrate disallowed the objection raised by defence lawyers Omwanza Ombati and Prof George Wajackoya saying the case lacks merit.

More follows..

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.