Kenya: Ledama Charged With Ethnic Contempt

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina on Monday denied ethnic contempt charges after Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku dismissed his application to terminate the case against him.

He was then released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

She said the charge sheet drafted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) discloses an offence.

Ms Mutuku ordered the Senator not to comment about the case on social media or any other forum during its pendency in court.

In her ruling Ms Mutuku said the accused has failed to fault the case as presented by the prosecution.

She said that he will be supplied with evidence by the DPP to support the allegations against him, adding that he will have an opportunity to challenge the same through cross-examination.

The magistrate disallowed the objection raised by defence lawyers Omwanza Ombati and Prof George Wajackoya saying the case lacks merit.

