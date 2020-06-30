South Africa: Sports, Arts and Culture On Re-Opening of Cinemas, Theatres, Libraries, Galleries and Museums Under COVID-19 Alert Level 3

29 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Cinemas, theatres, libraries, galleries and museums to re-open in terms of the directions to be issued by Minister Nathi Mthethwa

Minister Nathi Mthethwa will soon issue out Directions on the re-opening of cinemas and theatres subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less, strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

The Ministers Directions will allow for the re-opening of museums, galleries,libraries and archives subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and the above

mentioned places must apply to the Minister within 14 days after publication of the Directions and will be approved, subject to compliance with protocols which will be published in the Ministers Directions in the next few days.

The Department shall deploy officials to monitor compliance with the Directions and such officials shall be given special identity documents.

The Department is very appreciative of the the corporation of the sector in fighting the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring that the sector is not responsible for increasing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa said "As passionate as we are about the advancement of the arts and culture sector, we are equally as committed to ensuring that lives come first".

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.