South Africa: Sports, Arts and Culture On Re-Opening of Cinemas, Theatres, Libraries, Galleries and Museums Under COVID-19 Alert Level 3

press release

Cinemas, theatres, libraries, galleries and museums to re-open in terms of the directions to be issued by Minister Nathi Mthethwa

Minister Nathi Mthethwa will soon issue out Directions on the re-opening of cinemas and theatres subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less, strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

The Ministers Directions will allow for the re-opening of museums, galleries,libraries and archives subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and the above

mentioned places must apply to the Minister within 14 days after publication of the Directions and will be approved, subject to compliance with protocols which will be published in the Ministers Directions in the next few days.

The Department shall deploy officials to monitor compliance with the Directions and such officials shall be given special identity documents.

The Department is very appreciative of the the corporation of the sector in fighting the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring that the sector is not responsible for increasing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa said "As passionate as we are about the advancement of the arts and culture sector, we are equally as committed to ensuring that lives come first".