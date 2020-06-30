Sudan: PM Appeals for Peaceful Expression of Opinion and Demands

Khartoum — The Prime Minister of the Transitional Cabinet, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, has called on the Sudanese people and all the masses, to peacefully express their opinion and demands, while exercising their right they resumed by the glorious December revolution on tomorrow marches and processions of the 30th of June.

He appealed for taking utmost care and follow the instructions and health directives to preventing the further spread of the corona virus, to protect everyone from the risks of the epidemic.

He expressed his confidence in the revolutionaries and their adherence to the weapon of peacefulness with which the revolution won its struggle against the dark forces.

In his address, Hamdouk delivered this evening on the occasion of the June 30 anniversary he noted to the delicate and critical balance on which the transitional period is based, pointing out that from time to time the transitional period encounter many difficulties that threaten its stability, indicating that this balance is facing threats from many forces inside and outside the country which are trying to return the country's march back.

He added: "But what I assure and promise that we may get stuck, but we will never go back,"

He reaffirmed obligations of the government's principle to achieve justice and retribution, to ensure that the crimes committed during the past 30 years against the people are not repeated, and to fight the policies of organized poverty on the people and to work for a balanced economic policies that guarantee development, fair distribution of resources, and provision of basic services for all, achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace that would silence the sound of bullets, and the gun debate on the Sudanese political arena forever, and to ensure the rule of law and justice throughout the country, without compromise or negligence.