Sudan: Security Council Holds Session On Renaissance Dam

30 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The UN Security Council began, today Monday, a session of dialogues on the negotiations of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, during which France will take charge of the June meetings, and chairs the session through a closed television circuit.

The negotiations between the three countries is expected to reach a consensus on the outstanding issues of the GERD within two weeks, as both Sudan and Egypt see the need to reach a tripartite agreement before Ethiopia begins filling the lake of the dam.

The African Union had said that it had taken up the issue of helping the three parties on the GERD issues, and had informed the UN Security Council that the matter was being considered by the AU.

The AU noted in a statement following the holding of an ambassadorial summit on the 26th of current June called for by the AU current chairman, the President of the Republic of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, and that the representation in the tripartite committee including Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia had been raised to include experts from the AU as observers to assist the main parties in finding solutions to the outstanding issues satisfactory to all.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.