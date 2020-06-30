Sudan: Security Council Holds Session On Renaissance Dam

The UN Security Council began, today Monday, a session of dialogues on the negotiations of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, during which France will take charge of the June meetings, and chairs the session through a closed television circuit.

The negotiations between the three countries is expected to reach a consensus on the outstanding issues of the GERD within two weeks, as both Sudan and Egypt see the need to reach a tripartite agreement before Ethiopia begins filling the lake of the dam.

The African Union had said that it had taken up the issue of helping the three parties on the GERD issues, and had informed the UN Security Council that the matter was being considered by the AU.

The AU noted in a statement following the holding of an ambassadorial summit on the 26th of current June called for by the AU current chairman, the President of the Republic of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, and that the representation in the tripartite committee including Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia had been raised to include experts from the AU as observers to assist the main parties in finding solutions to the outstanding issues satisfactory to all.