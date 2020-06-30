South Africa: Bedfordview Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to Member Testing Positive for COVID-19

press release

All communities serviced by Bedfordview police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from SAPS Mobile Container office situated at Bedfordview Police Station.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Bedfordview Police Station.

The telephone lines at Bedfordview Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination on 30 June 2020 and the Community will be informed when the Station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

Station Commander Commander Col Geustyn can be contacted on 082-822 8062 or Capt de Jager on 079 694 7071.