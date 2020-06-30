South Africa: Diepsloot Police Station Closed for Decontamination

30 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Diepsloot police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from Metro police department office, opposite Diepsloot police station, Corner Buffalo and Ingonyama Street, extension 2.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Diepsloot police station.

The telephone lines at Diepsloot police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

Station Commander Commander can be contacted at: 082 828 5767

Relief commander: 082 558 1355.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.