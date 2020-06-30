Botswana: Pretoria to Rebuke Botswana for Pursuing Bridgette Motsepe

29 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

South Africa's State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo will admonish Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi for hiring 'right-wing' AfriForum to represent it in the case.

Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo is to meet Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Tuesday 30 June to complain about the way Botswana is pursuing President Cyril Ramaphosa's sister-in-law Bridgette Motsepe for alleged money laundering and financing a coup attempt against Masisi.

Pretoria is particularly offended that Gaborone has hired the advocacy group AfriForum to represent it in the case.

"Yes, the special envoy is going there to discuss that matter," a South African official said, adding that Pretoria had requested the meeting. Masisi's office announced the meeting with Dlodlo on Monday 29 June but did not state the purpose.

"We are particularly unhappy with how they've handled the issue. How does a friendly and sisterly state with whom we've got historical, strong and cordial ties involve a right-wing lobby group in matters between us?" the South African official added.

AfriForum announced last week that its private prosecution unit - headed by former state prosecutor Gerrie Nel - had been officially appointed by Botswana's Director of Public Prosecution, Stephen Tiroyakgosi, to represent it...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.