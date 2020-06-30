Botswana: Pretoria to Rebuke Botswana for Pursuing Bridgette Motsepe

analysis

South Africa's State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo will admonish Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi for hiring 'right-wing' AfriForum to represent it in the case.

Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo is to meet Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Tuesday 30 June to complain about the way Botswana is pursuing President Cyril Ramaphosa's sister-in-law Bridgette Motsepe for alleged money laundering and financing a coup attempt against Masisi.

Pretoria is particularly offended that Gaborone has hired the advocacy group AfriForum to represent it in the case.

"Yes, the special envoy is going there to discuss that matter," a South African official said, adding that Pretoria had requested the meeting. Masisi's office announced the meeting with Dlodlo on Monday 29 June but did not state the purpose.

"We are particularly unhappy with how they've handled the issue. How does a friendly and sisterly state with whom we've got historical, strong and cordial ties involve a right-wing lobby group in matters between us?" the South African official added.

AfriForum announced last week that its private prosecution unit - headed by former state prosecutor Gerrie Nel - had been officially appointed by Botswana's Director of Public Prosecution, Stephen Tiroyakgosi, to represent it...