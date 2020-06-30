South Africa: Charles Cilliers Police Station to Be Decontaminated

press release

All communities serviced by the Charles Cilliers police station are advised that this police station has been temporarily closed due to one of its members, at the Community Service Centre, who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus yesterday, 29 June 2020.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at the Multi-Purpose Centre premises which is not far from the police station for the convince of the community, approximately 600 meters from the station to be precise.

To access the station, the community can call 0824944756 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Charles Cilliers police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Thursday, 02 July 2020.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Acting Station Commander, Warrant officer Skolo Zwane can also be contacted at: 082 476 4580.