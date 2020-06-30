South Africa: We Have to Get Our Children Back to School - and We Will Do It Safely

opinion

We must adjust to the 'new normal' of Covid-19 by making sure that we reopen our schools in a way that reduces the risk and ensures the safety of our learners and staff. We have followed top medical advice in supporting the decision to reopen schools safely in the Western Cape.

Since some children returned to school earlier this month, parents have expressed a lot of concern and fear. With more learners heading back to the classroom soon, many more parents are asking questions about their child's safety.

I fully understand that parents are worried about the Covid-19 pandemic and how the reopening of schools might impact their child's wellbeing. As a parent of a child who has also returned to school, I know that our number one priority is always the safety of our children.

As a provincial government, working in cooperation with the national Department of Basic Education, we have followed top medical advice in supporting the decision to reopen schools safely in this province.

The South African Paediatric Association has supported the staggered reopening of schools based on medical, stating: "Children biologically contain SARS-CoV-2 better than adults, are less likely to get sick if infected, have milder...