Cameroon: 2021 AFCON Infrastructures in Yaounde - Sports Minister Congratulates Contractors

Narcisse Mouelle Kombi inspected construction works at the Olembe Sports Complex and the BEAC Stadium in Yaounde on Friday June 26, 2020.

Work seems to be going on as expected at the Olembe Stadium situated some 10km from Yaounde. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, President of the Local Organising Committee (COCAN 2021) inspected construction works at the Olembe Sports Complex and the BEAC Stadium in Yaounde on Friday June 26, 2020. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi was accompanied by the Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea. The purpose of the visit was for the Minister to assess the progress of work and to ensure that instructions are respected.

At the entrance of the Olembe Stadium workers could be seen busy with work in the different sectors. On arrival, the officials of Magil Construction presented to the Minister and his entourage the pangolin skin outer cover of the stadium before moving to the main stadium. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and Naseri Paul Bea began by visiting the annex stadiums and then the main stadium. Mouelle Kombi was taken to the commentary booths, a sample hotel room and the commercial centre. The officials inspected with admiration the beautified frontage of the presidential tribune among other sectors. So far, 1,000 workers are being deployed in the different sectors of the Olembe Sports Complex and all are conscious of the task ahead.

As far as work is concerned, the turf is green, the seats are all set on the grandstands and the athletics track is being completed. The Annex Stadium Number Two is completed and work on the commercial centre is in progress. Around the stadium, partners like Camwater and ENEO are working on water and electricity supply networks.

The Olembe Project Manager, Marc Debandt said progress is significant and that what is left is the technology part, the athletic track and finishing work in the stadium. He said priority is the main stadium and the training fields which are about 80 per cent ready. He said for now there are at least 1,000 people in the site but when COVID-19 will be over there are hopes of mobilizing more people. He assured that by the end of November the priority structures which are the stadium and the training grounds will be available. The Vice President in charge of International Operations, Magil Construction, Franck Mathiere said he believes the project will meet the deadline set by government. Minister Mo