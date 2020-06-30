Cameroon: Health Workers - Plan Cameroon Reinforces Capacities

29 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was at a two-day workshop organised by Plan International Cameroon in Yaounde.

Some 90-health workers from 11 Health Districts in the Centre Region have reinforced their capacities on the management of Covid-19 cases. Organised by Plan International Cameroon within its area of intervention in the Centre Region, the two-day workshop, aimed at ensuring that health workers have a better mastery of the Covid-19 pandemic, what medical steps to take at each point when dealing with a Covid-19 case and the way forward after a patient is treated of the virus.

Opening the workshop on June 25, 2020, the Centre Regional Delegate of Public Health, Dr Charlotte Moussi, lauded the efforts of Plan International Cameroon for initiating the workshop at a time when almost all Health Districts in the Centre Region are managing Covid-19 cases. Dr Charlotte Moussi said the workshop was of utmost importance because various actors in the health chain needed to reinforce their capacities in the management of the pandemic, which keeps ravaging the world. Noting that health workers are the most exposed to the virus, Dr Moussi urged participants to effectively examine the challenge and ensure that no health personnel is infected during the management of Covid-19 cases because this is a major problem in the health system as many health workers will need to be put on quarantine. The Centre Regional Delegate of Public Health said things would never be the same after Covid-19. Hence, participants at the workshop also looked at how to sensitise families with Covid-19 cases, the reinsertion of Covid-19 patients and above all, the management of patients with other health complications.

The Programme Unit Coordinator for the Centre Region at Plan International Cameroon, Mrs Adama Garba said Plan Cameroon did not want to assume that health workers are apt to manage Covid-19 cases in their health districts of intervention. Reason why health personnel from the Akonolinga, Biyem-Assi, Cité Verte, Djoungolo, Efloulan, Mfou, Nkolbisson, Nkoldongo, Okola, Awae and Esse Health Districts all in the Centre Region had to undertake the capacity building workshop on the management of Covid-19 cases. The health staff were also schooled on how to identify Covid-19 cases, trace people that have been exposed to any Covid-19 case and effectively intervene in the field in handling cases. Some of the training topics examined were: Prevention and Infection Control, Management of Covid-19 deaths, Physiological Care to Patients and Their Families, Management of Covid-19 Waste Products and the Care Given to Pregnant Women within the Context of Covid-19.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Outspoken Oromo Singer Haacaaluu Shot Dead in Ethiopia
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.