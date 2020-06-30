Malawi: President Lazarus Chakwera Names Partial Cabinet

29 June 2020
Radio France Internationale

Malawi's newly sworn-in President Lazarus Chakwera has begun to name his cabinet, honouring certain figures who helped him win a crucial election re-run.

Saulos Chilima, who was sworn-in alongside Chakwera on Sunday, was named as minister of economic planning and development, and public sector reforms.

Chilima played an important role in the re-run of the controversial "Tippex election", coming together with Chakwera to form the opposition Tonse Alliance that ultimately unseated ex-president Peter Mutharika.

Just noticed that the person who led reforms in 2014, the VP himself, has been appointed to head a ministry dealing with economic planning and public sector reforms. Did they listen to our discussion @bonidulani ? pic.twitter.com/Y2x63Kbrqr

Felix Mlusu was named as Malawi's finance minister. He was previously managing director of Nico Holdings Plc, a financial company with interests in Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Mozambique.

The new president chose his lead lawyer in the election court case, Modecai Msiska, as justice and constitutional affairs minister. Msiska serves as a non-executive director of Malawi's First Capital Bank.

Chikosa Silungwe, another lawyer involved in the court case forcing the election re-run, was named as Malawi's attorney general. Silungwe previously worked at Malawi's Law Commission and has a doctorate in Law from the University of Warwick, UK.

Richard Banda was named as minister of homeland security.

Chakwera won the election re-run with almost 59 percent of the vote. The country's constitutional court had ordered a re-run over "widespread irregularities", including the use of correction fluid to tamper with tally sheets.

Malawi became only the second country in sub-Saharan Africa to have presidential poll results overturned in the courts, as Kenya did in 2017.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.