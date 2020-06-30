South Africa: 'Get On With It' - Mboweni On Post-COVID-19 Lockdown Opportunities

analysis

Inheritance tax, solidarity tax and wealth tax all are under discussion ahead of the February 2021 Budget, but nothing's concluded, according to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Instead, on Monday's call hosted by Absa, he urged everyone to 'just get out and get on with it' -- to support entrepreneurs and do things differently.

Traditionally, taxes are announced only in the February Budget. Last Wednesday's emergency Covid-19 Budget on 24 June was slightly different in that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni also tabled two tax draft laws to effect the tax deferment and other measures as part of government's Covid-19 relief.

But with an official R304.1-billion hole in the public purse due to a shortfall in tax collection, any call with financial institution clients would touch on taxes.

The Special Adjustment Budget on 24 June had announced an additional R40-billion would have to be raised through taxes over the next four years.

Mboweni sidestepped smoothly -- "We should talk more about growing the economy" -- pointing to the 2021 Budget for any announcement.

"A number of conversations are taking place, which should find an expression in the February Budget... I can tell you what conversations are taking place, which have not been...