Namibia: Mungandjela Loses Out On Mega Title Fight

30 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

One of Namibia's top boxing prospect Emmanuel "The Lion" Mungandjela has lost out on a golden opportunity to fight for his first title in Belarus as a result of the widespread Covid-19 pandemic.

Mungandjela, one of the fast-rising youngsters at the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Promotions, was offered a fight to challenge Nursultan Zanaghabayv for the WBA welterweight international title over 10 rounds in Minsk, Belarus next month.

But the fight has since been called off due to Covid-19 and promoter Nestor Tobias of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Promotions explained that this was a golden opportunity for Mungandjela to fight away from home and for an international title.

"During the lockdown, none of our boxers or any other boxer could train and taking a fight on such short notice would be very foolish even if our borders were open. We prefer to put the well-being of our boxers first - and from here on, we will ensure that all our professional boxers regain their full fitness and have tune up fights before we can pursue our quest for world glory again," said Tobias.

