Eritrea: Contribution to Bolster National Fund

29 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Contribution by nationals inside the country and abroad to the effort to combat the spread of corona virus is continuing.

According to the Eritrean Consulate General in Australia, Eritrean nationals in Melbourne contributed additional 10 thousand Australia Dollars and Eritrean community in Brisbane in connection with Martyrs Day contributed 4 thousand and 870 Australia Dollars.

Likewise, the Melbourne branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women, 'Sinit' association and Mr. Sebhatleab and his wife Ms. Ghidei Haile assumed the responsibility of supporting families of martyrs.

Similarly, small businesses and cooperative associations in the Southern and Central regions contributed a total of 10 thousand and 585 Nakfa.

In related news, nationals residing in Australia and Sudan decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from two to three months.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Outspoken Oromo Singer Haacaaluu Shot Dead in Ethiopia
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.