Eritrea: Contribution to Bolster National Fund

Asmara — Contribution by nationals inside the country and abroad to the effort to combat the spread of corona virus is continuing.

According to the Eritrean Consulate General in Australia, Eritrean nationals in Melbourne contributed additional 10 thousand Australia Dollars and Eritrean community in Brisbane in connection with Martyrs Day contributed 4 thousand and 870 Australia Dollars.

Likewise, the Melbourne branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women, 'Sinit' association and Mr. Sebhatleab and his wife Ms. Ghidei Haile assumed the responsibility of supporting families of martyrs.

Similarly, small businesses and cooperative associations in the Southern and Central regions contributed a total of 10 thousand and 585 Nakfa.

In related news, nationals residing in Australia and Sudan decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from two to three months.