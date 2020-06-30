Tunisia: Interior Minister Holds Talks With Ambassador of Turkey to Tunisia

29 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi met on Monday with ambassador of Turkey to Tunisia, Rafik Ali Onaner, who stressed, on this occasion, "the excellence of bilateral relations", commending the measures taken by the Tunisian government to fight against the spread of coronavirus, a statement of the ministry reads.

The Turkish diplomat also stressed "the key role that the various structures of the Ministry of Interior have played in this situation".

For his part, the Minister of the Interior welcomed "the level of cooperation achieved with the Turkish side in the areas of activity of the different structures of the Ministry of the Interior, stressing the importance of working to promote it further in the coming period".

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed issues of common interest, in particular those related to the prerogatives of the Ministries of the Interior of both countries, in particular as regards the cooperation in the fields of training, the fight against terrorism and equipment support.

