Tunisia: Urgent Decisions to Be Taken This Week to Remedy Shortcomings At Tunis Carthage Airport (Finmin)

Tunis/Tunisia — Urgent decisions will be taken to remedy the shortcomings at Tunis-Carthage International Airport and will be announced on Tuesday, or Wednesday, Finance Minister Mohamed Nizar Yaich announced on Monday.

During a visit Monday afternoon to Tunis-Carthage International Airport with Ministers of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Anour Maarouf, and Tourism and Handicrafts, Mohamed Ali Toumi, where they noted a number of deficiencies related mainly to baggage handling, lack of equipment and work organisation.

On this occasion, Maarouf noted shortcomings in the handling of travelers' luggage, including the accumulation of some suitcases and boxes in a corner of the belt of luggage.

He asked airport officials for a detailed report on the negligence of this luggage, saying that "baggage handling is a priority and we do not tolerate any failures in this area".

The three ministers also expressed their satisfaction with the respect of health measures during the reception of travellers.

The Minister of Tourism, for his part, welcomed the conditions of reception of passengers at the international airport of Tunis-Carthage, noting "a fluidity in the reception of travellers and the respect of sanitary procedures".

Toumi evoked, on this occasion, the size of the international airport of Tunis-Carthage, which extends over a small area, whereas it constitutes the first and the last point of contact for the tourist and therefore must reflect a good image of the country and requires greater attention at all levels.

Tunisia reopened its air, sea and land borders on Saturday, June 27, 2020 with the aim, in particular, of saving the tourist sector severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The country is preparing for the revival of tourist activities, after having adopted several health measures, including, mainly, the Tunisian anti-COVID-19 tourism health protocol " (250 hygiene instructions), drawn up by the Ministry of Tourism, in accordance with the recommendations of the WHO and the Ministry of Health.

Commander of Tunis-Carthage airport, Neji Zitoun, had declared on June 27, 2020 that only 30% of flights have been authorised following the reopening of the airspace and all the borders of Tunisia until July 11, 2020. He added that 5 flights were scheduled daily to Paris against 15 previously.