Tunisia: Urgent Decisions to Be Taken This Week to Remedy Shortcomings At Tunis Carthage Airport (Finmin)

29 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Urgent decisions will be taken to remedy the shortcomings at Tunis-Carthage International Airport and will be announced on Tuesday, or Wednesday, Finance Minister Mohamed Nizar Yaich announced on Monday.

During a visit Monday afternoon to Tunis-Carthage International Airport with Ministers of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Anour Maarouf, and Tourism and Handicrafts, Mohamed Ali Toumi, where they noted a number of deficiencies related mainly to baggage handling, lack of equipment and work organisation.

On this occasion, Maarouf noted shortcomings in the handling of travelers' luggage, including the accumulation of some suitcases and boxes in a corner of the belt of luggage.

He asked airport officials for a detailed report on the negligence of this luggage, saying that "baggage handling is a priority and we do not tolerate any failures in this area".

The three ministers also expressed their satisfaction with the respect of health measures during the reception of travellers.

The Minister of Tourism, for his part, welcomed the conditions of reception of passengers at the international airport of Tunis-Carthage, noting "a fluidity in the reception of travellers and the respect of sanitary procedures".

Toumi evoked, on this occasion, the size of the international airport of Tunis-Carthage, which extends over a small area, whereas it constitutes the first and the last point of contact for the tourist and therefore must reflect a good image of the country and requires greater attention at all levels.

Tunisia reopened its air, sea and land borders on Saturday, June 27, 2020 with the aim, in particular, of saving the tourist sector severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The country is preparing for the revival of tourist activities, after having adopted several health measures, including, mainly, the Tunisian anti-COVID-19 tourism health protocol " (250 hygiene instructions), drawn up by the Ministry of Tourism, in accordance with the recommendations of the WHO and the Ministry of Health.

Commander of Tunis-Carthage airport, Neji Zitoun, had declared on June 27, 2020 that only 30% of flights have been authorised following the reopening of the airspace and all the borders of Tunisia until July 11, 2020. He added that 5 flights were scheduled daily to Paris against 15 previously.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.