South Africa: Police Seeks Assistance in Identifying Deceased Man

press release

SAPS Despatch detectives are urgently trying to trace the next of kin of an unidentified man whose body was found on Friday, 26 June 2020.

It is alleged that at about 18:25, police were alerted by a member of the public of a body lying in the bushes near route M19 in Perseverance (Despatch). The man believed to be in his 30s was wearing a black jacket, a black pair of jeans and a blue beanie. He was not wearing any shoes.

Anyone who can assist police in identifying the deceased male or may know of any person that may be missing should not hesitate to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Deon Janse van Rensburg at Despatch SAPS on 082 897 3060 or 041 933 8017.