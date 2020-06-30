South Africa: Police Seeks Assistance in Identifying Deceased Man

30 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

SAPS Despatch detectives are urgently trying to trace the next of kin of an unidentified man whose body was found on Friday, 26 June 2020.

It is alleged that at about 18:25, police were alerted by a member of the public of a body lying in the bushes near route M19 in Perseverance (Despatch). The man believed to be in his 30s was wearing a black jacket, a black pair of jeans and a blue beanie. He was not wearing any shoes.

Anyone who can assist police in identifying the deceased male or may know of any person that may be missing should not hesitate to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Deon Janse van Rensburg at Despatch SAPS on 082 897 3060 or 041 933 8017.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.