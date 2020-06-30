Sudan: Omdurman Ready for Kicking Off June.30 Processions

Omdurman — The features and manifestations of the celebration of the June.30 anniversary began to be seen in all neighborhoods, streets and local roads of Omdurman, where the walls of the neighborhoods of Al-Mawrada, Abbasiya and Bant, Al-Fityhab, Aburov, Wad Dru, Wad Nubawi, Hay Al-Arab and Al-Busta, began to appear.

The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) through its great concern over documentation this historic momentum of the national memory, interviewed a number of citizens in different districts of Omdurman to review the celebrations marking the first anniversary of the event.

Adel Abdul Rahman, merchant, in Banat West, has described June.30 as the historic day that put the glorious December Revolution on the right track, a matter that, affirmed the unity of the Sudanese people for the realization of the demands of the revolution.

He called for the retribution for those who scarified themselves for this moment, demanding the necessity for bringing to trial the symbols of the defunct regime.

Abdulalazim Hassan, cell phones merchant, called for the retribution of the "real killers", explaining that the Sudanese youth who changed the history are capable of defending the revolution.

Al-Gailani Fadl has called on the demonstrators to be committed to the health precautions and theb necessity for implementation of the social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said the processions called for the goals of the revolution represented in competition of the structures of the Transitional Authority, especially the appointment of the civilian governors and the Legislative Council, reactivation of the Empowerment Committees in the states and bringing to trial the officials of the defunct regime.

Awadiya Abdel Rasoul , a tea seller near the Dayat Hospital in Omdurman , complained of high prices of basic commodities. Calling on the transitional government to control the prices.

"We believed in the December revolution and its slogans because the revolution came only to support and serve poor citizens" She said.