Sudan: FFC - June.30 Demonstrations Affirm Adherence to Civil Authority

29 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Coordinator of the Forces of Freedom and Change in Omdurman, Farah Dosa said the celebration of the first anniversary of June.30 affirms the adherence of the Sudanese masses to the civil -led government and strengthens people's will to complete the institutions of the Transitional Period.

Dosa affirmed that all arrangements were completed for kicking off the processions, pointing out to the full cooperation between all the Coordination offices of the Resistance Committees in the locality, in this connection.

He greeted the martyrs of the Sudanese revolution who sacrificed their blood to get rid off the 30-year dictatorship rule, wishing quick recovery for the wounded and return for the missing.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.