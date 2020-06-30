Sudan: FFC - June.30 Demonstrations Affirm Adherence to Civil Authority

Khartoum — The Coordinator of the Forces of Freedom and Change in Omdurman, Farah Dosa said the celebration of the first anniversary of June.30 affirms the adherence of the Sudanese masses to the civil -led government and strengthens people's will to complete the institutions of the Transitional Period.

Dosa affirmed that all arrangements were completed for kicking off the processions, pointing out to the full cooperation between all the Coordination offices of the Resistance Committees in the locality, in this connection.

He greeted the martyrs of the Sudanese revolution who sacrificed their blood to get rid off the 30-year dictatorship rule, wishing quick recovery for the wounded and return for the missing.