South Africa: Detectives From Nyanga FCs Investigates Rape of Elderly Woman (70)

A 50-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg magistrates' court today, 30 June 2020 on charges of rape following the rape of a 70-year-old woman at the Siyahlala informal settlement in Nyanga on Saturday. The suspect, was hospitalised after community members attacked him on being alerted to the rape by the victim.

Preliminary reports suggest the suspect was in the home of the victim and her husband when the suspect sent the husband to run an errand. After the husband left the house, suspect raped the 70-year-old woman.