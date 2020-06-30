South Africa: Where Was Parliament When the Wheels Came Off At Prasa, Asks Judge Zondo

analysis

Why was there no political and parliamentary oversight when things took a sharp downhill turn at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa? This was the biggest question on the first day of the resumption of the State Capture Commission hearings.

In 2017, when Popo Molefe and his board at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) were not getting oversight help from law enforcement agencies, or the transport minister or even the parliamentary Transport Oversight Committee, the board went to the office of National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to force the ministers to do their job. However, to this day, Molefe said, his letter has never been answered.

Molefe revealed this at the resumption of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday 29 June. In March 2020, when evidence related to allegations of corruption and maladministration at the rail agency was first heard, Molefe was one of the first people to testify about the goings-on at the country's rail agency.

Usual suspects named in the first testimony related to Prasa

The commission took a break in March following five days of testimony related to Prasa where several officials testified on allegations of corruption and maladministration....