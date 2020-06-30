South Africa: Where Was Parliament When the Wheels Came Off At Prasa, Asks Judge Zondo

30 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Why was there no political and parliamentary oversight when things took a sharp downhill turn at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa? This was the biggest question on the first day of the resumption of the State Capture Commission hearings.

In 2017, when Popo Molefe and his board at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) were not getting oversight help from law enforcement agencies, or the transport minister or even the parliamentary Transport Oversight Committee, the board went to the office of National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to force the ministers to do their job. However, to this day, Molefe said, his letter has never been answered.

Molefe revealed this at the resumption of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday 29 June. In March 2020, when evidence related to allegations of corruption and maladministration at the rail agency was first heard, Molefe was one of the first people to testify about the goings-on at the country's rail agency.

Usual suspects named in the first testimony related to Prasa

The commission took a break in March following five days of testimony related to Prasa where several officials testified on allegations of corruption and maladministration....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.