South Africa: Illegal Firearm Recovered and Suspect to Appear in Court Today

30 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In an effort to rid rural towns of Mthatha, Bityi, Ngcobo, Qumbu and Libode of rampant crime that include armed robbery, murder and stock theft, Tactical Response Team members were deployed to conduct Intelligence driven operations focusing on fighting proliferation of illegal weapons in these rural areas.

The members under the leadership of Lt Col Matoni followed up information about illegal firearms in Bityi arrested a suspect after he was found with illegal weapons on 28 June 2020 at 12:00 till 19:00.

One male suspect, aged 30 years, from Mandileni locality, Khonqeni A/A ,Bityi was arrested for illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

One modified 303 rifle with one magazine loaded with 8 live rounds of 303 ammunition were recovered. Upon circulation the firearm was reported as stolen.

The suspect is expected to appear at Bityi magistrate's court on Monday, 29 June 2020.

The members were comended for the arrest and recovery by the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga.

