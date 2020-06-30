South Africa: Supreme Court of Appeal Delivers Another Blow to Mkhwebane

analysis

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court woes continue after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed her application for leave to appeal against the judgment that overturned her report on the Estina dairy farm scandal, meaning the personal cost order against her stands.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal against the judgment that overturned her Estina dairy farm report and ordered her to personally pay a portion of her opponent's court costs.

"The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard," ruled the court in a judgment dated 26 June, which was circulated on Monday.

Mkhwebane approached the SCA after the North Gauteng High Court denied her leave to appeal in December 2019.

The public protector's 2018 report into the Estina dairy farm project was criticised for failing to investigate the role of senior Free State leaders such as Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane, who were implicated in diverting over R220-million intended to support emerging black families to Estina, a company associated...