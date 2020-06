State House, Banjul, 26 June 2020: The untimely demise of Serigne Pape Malick Sy, Spokesperson of Serigne Babacar Sy, the Khalipha of the Tijania Sect, has sent shockwaves to the Tijania fraternity and beyond.

On behalf of the government and people of The Gambia, H.E, President Adama Barrow, dispatched a letter to his brother and counterpart, President Macky Sall, conveying his sincere condolences.