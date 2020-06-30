Sudan: Police Storm Prison in Eastern Sudan After COVID-19 Protest

29 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kassala / Port Sudan — Two inmates of the Kassala prison in eastern Sudan were injured on Sunday, when the police stormed the building to break up a protest. The prisoners started a riot and a hunger strike after four inmates were tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Listeners from Kassala told Radio Dabanga that they heard heavy gunfire in the prison. A source from within the prison reported that several prisoners were injured. Two of them were transferred to the Kassala Teaching Hospital.

When the police regained control over the prison and after consulting the government, the governor of Kassala, Maj Gen Mahmoud Babikir, announced that 47 inmates were released.

Port Sudan

Riots broke out in the Port Sudan prison as well. Inmate Ibrahim Abubakir was shot dead by police on Saturday. Four other prisoners were wounded.

Relatives of Abubakir claim that he was killed by a stray bullet while preparing to perform the noon prayer in a place far from the riots. They said the police fired indiscriminately.

The press office of the Red Sea state police justified the shooting by saying that the prisoners had begun breaking the inner fence and gates, trying to escape. When the police arrived, they allegedly threw stones at them.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.