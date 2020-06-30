South Africa: COVID-19 'A Breeding Ground for Conservative Right-Wing Conspiracies'

opinion

The narrative of white marginalisation and oppression has proved an ideological mainstay for many white South Africans, yet the imperative to dismantle and engage critically with this narrative positioning remains integral to the goals of national reconciliation and social cohesion in a post-Covid-19 world.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa was widely hailed as a champion of public health following his announcement of a nationwide lockdown during his speech delivered on Monday 23 March 2020, it was not long before the initial surge of patriotism and brief moment of what appeared to be national cohesion dissipated into bitter division and resentment, much of this surfacing along the firmly entrenched racial and political fault lines that continue to characterise our post-apartheid democracy.

Beneath the veneer of political disagreement, a surge of conservative right-wing extremism has been blowing up, and with it, an affliction of online news articles and social media posts declaiming well-worn and rehearsed clichés of reverse apartheid and white genocide.

Of course, much of this online content has been produced by white conservative interest groups such as Afriforum and Solidarity. The challenge recently mounted by these two groups in the Pretoria High Court over the use of race as a criterion...