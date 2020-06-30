South Africa: Klerksdorp Police Station Closed for Decontamination

All communities being serviced by the Klerksdorp police station are advised that this police station is currently closed due to one of its members having tested positive for Covid-19.
The Community Service Centre will now be operating from the mobile Service Centre used as contingency. It is placed at the station's main / vehicle entrance.
The old police station contact details are not working but the station can be reached at the following number: 0828560989
The old building is currently undergoing decontamination while members that have come in contact with the infected member/s are undergoing screening and testing. The community will be informed when the station will be operational again.