Congo-Kinshasa: On the Occasion of the Democratic Republic of the Congo National Day

30 June 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States, I send my congratulations to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as you celebrate the 60th anniversary of your independence.

On this historic occasion, we stand with the Congolese people to honor our strong and growing friendship. We look forward to fostering even closer ties under the auspices of our bilateral Privileged Partnership for Peace and Prosperity established in 2019. We commend President Tshisekedi's strong commitment to fundamental rights and are proud to be the Democratic Republic of the Congo's partner as it tackles corruption, strengthens democratic institutions, promotes human rights and religious freedom, advances economic opportunities, and bolsters healthcare to battle diseases ranging from malaria to Ebola to COVID-19. This important work, and all we will accomplish together in the years to come, will help the Democratic Republic of the Congo achieve its full potential and provide lasting peace, stability, and well-being to all Congolese.

