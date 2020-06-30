Tanzania: BMH to Start Offering Radiation Therapy for Cancer

BENJAMIN Mkapa Hospital (BMH) is finalising procedures to start offering radiation therapy for cancer treatment to control or kill malignant cells.

BMH Executive Director, Dr Alphonce Chandika, said recently that the hospital was finalising procedures to set up radiotherapy service at its newly established Oncology Unit.

"So far, at least 400 cancer patients are receiving chemotherapy at our Oncology Unit. The hospital will soon introduce radiotherapy to cancer patients," said the executive director.

Radiation therapy may be curative in a number of cancer types if they are localised to one area of the body. It may also be used as part of adjuvant therapy to prevent tumour recurrence after surgery to remove a primary malignant tumour, for example, early stages of breast cancer.

Dr Chandika said radiation therapy would enhance cancer treatment service at BMH's Oncology Unit, saying presently, the hospital offered chemotherapy, a type of cancer treatment that used one or more anti-cancer drugs.

He further noted that the hospital was about to start bone marrow transplant, a medical procedure performed to replace bone marrow with healthy bone marrow to treat sickle cell patients.

Dr Chandika said initially the hospital would team up with Italy-based University of Monza to set up bone marrow transplant service at the hospital, saying the health facility was finalising to put up a blood bank which would facilitate bone marrow transplant.

Other diseases that bone marrow transplant can treat are blood cancer like leukaemia or lymphoma and bone marrow diseases like aplastic anaemia.

Dr Chandika further said seven people had successfully undergone lifesaving surgery at the public hospital since the establishment of the medical service.