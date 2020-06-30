Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Directs Auditor-General to Take His Accumulated Annual Leave

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelevo, the Auditor-General, to take his accumulated annual leave of one hundred and twenty-three (123) working days, according to records available to the Presidency, with effect from Wednesday, 1st July, 2020.

The President's decision to direct Mr. Domelevo to take his accumulated annual leave is based on sections 20(1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), which apply to all workers, including public office holders such as the Auditor-General. According to the Act, a worker is entitled to annual leave with full pay, in a calendar year of continuous service, which cannot be relinquished or forgone by the worker or the employer.

Since his appointment as Auditor-General on 30th December 2016, Mr. Domelevo has taken only nine (9) working days of his accumulated annual leave of one hundred and thirty-two (132) working days.

It would be recalled that, on 9th April, 2009, the 3rd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, directed the then Auditor-General, Mr. Edward Dua Agyeman, to take his accumulated annual leave of approximately two hundred and sixty-four (264) working days.

President Akufo-Addo paid attention to this precedent in directing the Auditor-General to take his accumulated annual leave of one hundred and twenty-three (123) working days.

The Auditor-General has been further directed to hand over all matters relating to his office to Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, the Deputy Auditor-General, to act as AuditorGeneral, until his return from his well-deserved leave.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications

Office of the President